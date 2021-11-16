Covid-19 vaccine doses approaching 100mn mark in Iran

The number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the Islamic Republic of Iran is reaching the 100 million mark.

The Health Ministry said on Tuesday that over 585,000 shots had been administered over the past twenty four hours across the country bringing the total number to over 99,628,000.

The ministry also announced that nearly 56 million people in Iran have been fully vaccinated so far.

According the Health Ministry’s latest figures on Tuesday, 134 more people lost their lives to the respiratory disease over the past twenty four hours bringing the total number of fatalities to over 128,400.

Iran also reported over 6,000 new infection cases.

The country has been hit hard by five waves of the disease so far and has accelerated its vaccination campaign to prevent a sixth wave.

Health officials have declared 26 cities as red zones (high risk), 87 orange (medium risk) and 222 yellow (low risk). 113 cities are currently blue.