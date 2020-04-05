COVID-19 in Iran: Over 22,000 Patients Recover

The Iranian Health Ministry Spokesman, Kianoush Jahanpour, said on Sunday 2,483 new cases of coronavirus infections, including 151 new deaths, were confirmed in the country in the past 24 hours.

That brings to 58,226 the total number of infections. The death toll has also increased to 3,603.

Jahanpour said 4,057 patients are in severe conditions.

The spokesman said 189,790 patients have been tested for the COVID-19 so far.

Official figures show the number of new infections has decreased for the seventh day in a row.