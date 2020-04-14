COVID-19 in Iran: Daily Death Toll Less than 100 for 1st Time in 30 Days

Kianoush Jahanpour announced on Tuesday that the new deaths increase the death toll to 4,683.

He said 1,574 new infections have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, which raise the total number of cases to 74,877.

So far, 48,129 patients have recovered and been discharged from the hospital, he noted.

According to the spokesman, 3,691 are currently in severe conditions of the disease.

He also put the overall number of COVID-19 tests taken so far at 287,359.