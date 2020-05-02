COVID-19 in Iran: 80% of Patients Discharged from Hospital

Iran’s Health Ministry says 77,359 COVID-19 patients, who account for almost 80 percent of the total number of cases, have recovered from the disease and left the hospital so far.

The Ministry’s spokesman, Kianoush Jahanpour, said on Saturday 802 new cases of infection were confirmed in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of cases to 96,448.

He said 65 patients have also died since Friday noon, raising the death toll to 6,156.

According to Jahanpour, 2,787 patients are currently in severe conditions of the disease.

484,541 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far, the spokesman added.