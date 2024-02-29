Countdown beings for voting in Iran as campaigning ends

The elections headquarters announced in a Thursday statement that based on Article 56 of the Parliamentary Election Law and Article 23 of the Executive Bylaw of the Assembly of Experts Election Law, campaigning by candidates running in the polls ended 24 hours before the voting, which is scheduled to be held across the country on Friday.

Mohsen Eslami, the spokesperson of the headquarters, said after 8 am on Thursday local time, any campaigning for the 12th parliamentary and sixth Assembly of Experts elections is forbidden.

Over 15,000 candidates compete for the Iranian parliament’s 290 seats in the Friday vote.

144 candidates will also compete for the Assembly of Experts polls held every eight years. Under the Iranian Constitution, the 88-member body selects the Leader, oversees his activities and if necessary replaces him.