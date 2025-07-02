IFP ExclusiveSecuritySelected

Council member Rezaei: Iran’s Leader directly commanded armed forces during 12-day war

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei

Member of Iran’s Expediency Council Mohsen Rezaei has revealed in remarks to reporters that during the recent 12-day war waged on the Islamic Republic by the Zionist regime, Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei directly assumed command of both the Army and the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC).

Rezaei added that the entire military operation was conducted under the direct supervision and guidance of Ayatollah Khamenei.

He also issued a stark warning to the Zionist regime, saying any renewed aggression by Tel Aviv will be met with a far more powerful and expansive response from Iran.
“In the previous phase, we carried out targeted and restrained operations, focused primarily on the Zionist regime’s military and command infrastructure”, Rezaei said.

He added that if the Israeli regime attacks again, Iran’s retaliation will be significantly broader and more intense.

Rezaei also added that Iran’s decision to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was the least of the measures taken in response to the Israeli attacks.

“Our suspension of cooperation was a minimal diplomatic reaction … it was a sign of Iran’s political restraint, despite our capacity for much harsher measures”, he noted.

Rezaei also underscored that Israel had suffered a heavy blow in the recent confrontation and is now mired in a deep crisis.

“This was the first time Israel was directly involved in a conflict with Iran, even while receiving US support, and yet it suffered a major defeat.”

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks