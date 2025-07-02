Council member Rezaei: Iran’s Leader directly commanded armed forces during 12-day war

Rezaei added that the entire military operation was conducted under the direct supervision and guidance of Ayatollah Khamenei.

He also issued a stark warning to the Zionist regime, saying any renewed aggression by Tel Aviv will be met with a far more powerful and expansive response from Iran.

“In the previous phase, we carried out targeted and restrained operations, focused primarily on the Zionist regime’s military and command infrastructure”, Rezaei said.

He added that if the Israeli regime attacks again, Iran’s retaliation will be significantly broader and more intense.

Rezaei also added that Iran’s decision to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was the least of the measures taken in response to the Israeli attacks.

“Our suspension of cooperation was a minimal diplomatic reaction … it was a sign of Iran’s political restraint, despite our capacity for much harsher measures”, he noted.

Rezaei also underscored that Israel had suffered a heavy blow in the recent confrontation and is now mired in a deep crisis.

“This was the first time Israel was directly involved in a conflict with Iran, even while receiving US support, and yet it suffered a major defeat.”