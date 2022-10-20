Thursday, October 20, 2022
Coronavirus in Iran: 5 killed, 200 new cases

The Iranian health ministry reported on Thursday that nearly 200 people had tested positive for the Covid and 5 patients died of the disease over the past 24 hours.

5 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,536, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Thursday.

200 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 48 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,329,918 patients out of a total of 7,555,555 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

129 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,106,087 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,509,514 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,287,750 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

