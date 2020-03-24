Coronavirus in Iran: Small Businesses to Be Compensated for Losses

Es’haq Jahangiri said the corona pandemic is a global and complex issue which has even gripped major countries which claim to be able to tackle any issue.

He said Iran is the only country which is fighting the disease despite tough banking and oil sanctions imposed on it.

“Despite all pressure, we will try to meet our needs in the medical and health sector,” the veep noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Jahangiri said the only authority which makes final decisions on fighting the coronavirus is the National Coronavirus Management Committee.

“The only source for news in this regard is the president or the health minister, and other news sources should not be trusted,” he said.

He also urged people to remain in their homes in order to help contain the spread of the virus.