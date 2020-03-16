Coronavirus Epidemic’s Peak in Iran Over: President

Speaking at a Monday session of the Coronavirus Management National Headquarters, President Rouhani said the statistics and figures about the process of battle with COVID-19 in Iran are promising.

Praising the Iranian medical society for the unwavering efforts to contain the contagious disease, President Rouhani said statistics show that the coronavirus epidemic’s peak has passed in Iran.

The president, however, advised all people to keep staying at home and to observe all health protocols in case they need to get out of the house.

In the meeting, attended by all provincial governors via video conference, President Rouhani underlined that national mobilization, collective efforts and public cooperation have been shaped to defeat COVID-19.

He also noted that the Health Ministry and the Interior Ministry will begin to screen people with fever thermometers at the exit of the roads that will be announced, starting Tuesday.

The death toll form coronavirus in Iran rose to 724 on Sunday, while nearly 4,600 patients have recovered from the disease in the country so far.