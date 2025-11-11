Convicted killer of cardiologist executed in Iran

The sentence was implemented in a public square in the provincial capital before sunrise, following approval from the Chief of the Judiciary and at the request of the victim’s family.

According to the provincial judiciary, the killer had shot Dr. Davoudi dead on the night of November 11, 2024, while the physician was returning home.

The case was reviewed by Branch One of the Criminal Court of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province, where experts confirmed the perpetrator’s mental competence at the time of the crime.

The death sentence was later upheld by Branch 20 of the Supreme Court.

Prosecutor Seyyed Vahid Mousavian stated that the execution served as a message to those who threaten public security, warning that “the safety of the people is the Judiciary’s red line.”

He added that the convict had shared a video of his crime on social media and had threatened others, but was swiftly apprehended and brought to justice.

The murder of this popular specialist doctor had deeply shaken the medical community and public opinion in Iran.