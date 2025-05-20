Convicted killer of Kurdish woman executed in Iran

The execution was conducted following the final ruling issued by Iran’s Supreme Court.

According to the investigation, on September 5, 2022, the convict — described by authorities as a known thug in Marivan — attempted to abduct and assault a 36-year-old woman from the village of Cheshmider, in the county of Sarvabad. During the incident, Shalir Rasouli fell from the second floor of a building while trying to escape and succumbed to her injuries three days later at a hospital in Sanandaj.

Following his arrest, the accused was charged with multiple counts including premeditated murder, three counts of kidnapping, assault with a knife, and public intimidation.

The First Criminal Court of Kurdistan Province convicted him of intentional homicide under the Islamic Penal Code, sentencing him to qisas (retribution-in-kind for murder), with additional sentences for the other charges.

After confirmation by the Supreme Court, the death sentence was officially enforced on Tuesday morning.