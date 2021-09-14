Confusion over lifting night-time traffic curfew in Iran

A lack of coordination between Iran’s National Task Force Against Coronavirus and traffic police on removing night-time traffic curfew has caused confusion among people.

It all began on Sunday when the taskforce’s spokesman Alireza Raesi announced an end to the night time traffic restrictions.

Raeisi said the ban has been lifted because the number of coronavirus vaccination centers nationwide has increased and many of these centers work round the clock.

The announcement led to a considerable increase in traffic in Iranian cities after 22:00 p.m.

But traffic police was quick to announce that it has not been officially informed about the decision to end the restrictions, and that it is still issuing traffic tickets for cars that violate the night-time ban.

The deputy head of Iranian Traffic Police said, “Police act based on official communication, we will enforce a communication when we receive it.”

Teymour Hosseini said, however, that fines recorded over the past days will be cancelled if a future communication from the National Task Force Against Coronavirus officially states that the ban was lifted on Sunday.