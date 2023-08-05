City Jail in west-central Iran relocated to outskirts

In early 2023, Judiciary Chief Gholamhussein Mohseni Eje’I had ordered the relocation of the Rajaee-Shahr Penitentiary in the north of the provincial capital, Karaj.

Accordingly, arrangements were made through the State Prisons Organization, and all inmates were evacuated from the facility and transferred to the Ghezel Hesar Penitentiary in the south of Karaj.

A policy of the Iranian Judiciary is to relocate prisons from urban areas to the suburbs and out-of-town areas. Several other penitentiaries in other cities across the country are being relocated as well.