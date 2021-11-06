Chinese FM: US to blame for JCPOA obstacles

China’s foreign minister says the US is to blame for the obstacles to the implementation of the Iran nuclear deal, also known as the JCPOA.

Wang Yi, in a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, expressed hope that the US will compensate its mistake by fully removing the anti-Iran sanctions so that the nuclear negotiations will produce good results in light of Iran’s positive approach.

The Chinese foreign minister also welcomed the continuation of the nuclear talks and announced Beijing’s support for them.

Also referring to Afghanistan, he voiced hope that the third conference of Afghanistan’s neighbors in China will result in the formation of a broad-based and stable government in the war-hit country with the active participation of its neighbors including Iran.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, in his turn, voiced hope the US and the European signatories to the Iran nuclear deal will enter the Vienna talks realistically so that an agreement is reached swiftly.

He added that the US cannot push ahead with its failed maximum pressure policy and economic terrorism and at the same time claim it wants talks and an agreement.

Amir Abdollahian also referred to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s performing of its duties in Iran. He expressed confidence that cooperation between Iran and the IAEA will continue smoothly in line with agreements and rules.

On Afghanistan, the Iranian foreign minister underscored the necessity of forming an inclusive government there.

Amir Abdollahian also thanked the Chinese government for sending 120 million doses of Covid vaccine to Iran and expressed satisfaction over the expanding ties between Tehran and Beijing.

The top Iranian diplomat also said the Islamic Republic supports China’s global initiative for sustainable development. He underlined Iran’s close cooperation with China in this regard.