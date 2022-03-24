Thursday, March 24, 2022
Chinese FM in Afghanistan ahead of neighbors meeting

By IFP Media Wire
China FM in Afghanistan
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Kabul on Thursday, a Taliban official confirmed. It comes a week before Beijing hosts a meeting of Afghanistan's neighbours to explore ways of helping the country following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

“Chinese Foreign Minister arrives in Kabul for talks with Islamic Emirate leaders,” stated Ahmad Yasir, a top Taliban government official.

Yi arrived in Kabul from Islamabad where he attended a two-day meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

China shares a rugged 76-kilometre (47 mile) sliver of a border with Afghanistan, but Beijing has long feared its neighbour could become a staging point for minority Muslim Uyghur separatists from Xinjiang.

Even before the August 15 takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban, Beijing sought to maintain ties with the group as US-led forces withdrew.

SourceNDTV

