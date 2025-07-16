Chine reaffirms support for Iran’s territorial integrity, national sovereignty

In a meeting with the Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, on the sidelines of the 25th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), in Tianjin, the top Chinese diplomat stated that China’s principled position is opposition to coercive and unilateral policies, the use of force, and support for diplomacy and dialogue as the means for resolving disputes.

The Chinese foreign minister praised Iran’s goodwill, responsible, and wise approach in preventing further escalation and conflict in the region following the US-Israel aggression.

He also stressed the importance of continued bilateral and multilateral talks to prevent escalation in the region and announced China’s readiness to assist in this regard at international platforms, especially within the UN Security Council.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, in turn thanked China for its principled, constructive, and influential positions in international forums, particularly at the United Nations Security Council, in condemning the aggression by the Zionist regime and US against Iran, especially the recent dangerous attacks on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities.

He said the aggression constitutes clear violations of the UN Charter and international law.

Recalling the deep-rooted ties between the ancient civilizations of Iran and China, Araghchi emphasized the serious commitment of the Islamic Republic of Iran to enhancing the comprehensive and friendly relations between the two countries within the framework of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Araghchi briefed his Chinese counterpart on the latest developments following the aggression and the cessation of hostilities, underscoring the responsibility of the Security Council and all states to uphold their duties in preserving regional and global peace and security.