China’s Tehran envoy: US had 16 peaceful years over two centuries

In an article published by Iran’s official news agency IRNA on Thursday, Chang Hua wrote that on May 27 Blinken outlined the administration of US President Joe Biden’s policy toward China, describing Beijing as the “most serious long-term challenge to the international order.”

Hua said Blinken’s speech at George Washington University was “replete with lies” and accused the US of pushing a smear campaign against China and interfering in its domestic affairs which “stem from the Cold War spirit that your loss is my win.”

The Chinese envoy slammed Washington for its belligerent policies and not abiding by international laws and regulations by considering itself as an exception, highlighting that the US has only had 16 peaceful years without any war during the past 200 years.

He also wrote the US seeks to spread Sinophobia across the worlds, while China has promoted peaceful coexistence with 12 of its 14 neighboring countries and has never initiated any war and has never occupied an inch of any other county’s territory.

“Facts will prove that China will always be a constructive country in world peace, and will play a role in global development and will also help maintain international order,” Hua concluded.