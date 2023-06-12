China’s envoy to Iran says Beijing-Tehran deal beneficial for both countries

In an interview with Fars news agency published on Sunday, the ambassador described as “very proper” the current state of Beijing-Tehran relations.

“Two years ago, we signed the 25-year agreement with Iran, which includes political, economic, cultural, tourism, and health ties, among others. Since then, the pact has developed well through bilateral cooperation and deals,” he said.

The envoy also referred to February’s visit by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Beijing, where he met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. It marked the first state visit to China by an Iranian president in the past two decades.

During the trip, the two heads of state “held very important talks and reached a consensus to still develop the 25-year agreement. This issue will be beneficial to the livelihood of the people of both states,” he added.

China is Iran’s largest trade partner. Both countries are subject to different levels of illegal sanctions imposed by the US.

They have enjoyed close ties in recent years, particularly after the United States reinstated sanctions on the Iranian economy in 2018 after unilaterally withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal.

The two countries signed the landmark 25-year partnership agreement in March 2021 in an attempt to strengthen their long-standing economic and political alliance.

The deal was announced during President Xi’s visit to Tehran back in 2016. It sets the outlines of China-Iran cooperation in political, cultural, security, defense, regional, and international domains for the next 25 years.