China says Xi and Putin to continue intensive contacts

“Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin maintain strategic contacts in various formats as well as exchange views on issues of mutual interest,” the spokeswoman pointed out.

The two leaders will continue close exchanges on the issue of comprehensive strategic partnership and coordination between the two countries in the new era, she added.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has earlier confirmed plans for contacts between Putin and Jinping in the upcoming months. It was reported that Putin plans to take part in the Belt and Road Forum in China in October this year.

At a meeting with Putin on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, Chinese Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Guoqing said relations between China and Russia continue to develop rapidly and expand into new areas.

“Under the strategic leadership of President Xi and Mr. President, Chinese-Russian relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation in a new era between our countries are deepening. Our relations maintain high forward momentum,” he stated.

The official also added Beijing and Moscow demonstrate high mutual support on issues affecting each other’s core interests.

According to the deputy prime minister, the two countries are deepening their mutual political trust and expand the number of common interests.

“Multifaceted practical cooperation is moving forward and the scope of bilateral interaction is constantly expanding,” he stated.

Zhang Guoqing said that bilateral trade reached $155.1 billion in the first eight months of this year, up 32% from a year earlier.

“We have every reason to believe that the goal, which was set at the highest level, to bring bilateral trade to $200 billion will be achieved ahead of schedule this year,” the official continued, adding that China is ready to share development opportunities with Russia and deepen mutually beneficial collaboration.