Thursday, May 26, 2022
type here...
Media WirePoliticsNuclear

China urges US positive respond to Iran nuclear concerns

By IFP Media Wire
Nuclear Talks Vienna

China has called on the US to respond positively to Iran's "reasonable" concerns on nuclear issues, and promote a smooth conclusion to negotiations as nuclear talks enter their final stage, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.

The US Special Envoy for Iran, Rob Malley, stated Wednesday that the prospects of a return to the Iran nuclear deal are “tenuous at best.”

China urged the US to work towards political solutions, since it was the instigator of the nuclear crisis in Iran, Wang noted.

Iran insists that the nuclear talks must lead to the removal of all American sanctions that were imposed against Tehran following Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the landmark agreement in May 2018. Tehran has also demanded credible guarantees that Washington will not abandon the deal again.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks