China urges US positive respond to Iran nuclear concerns

The US Special Envoy for Iran, Rob Malley, stated Wednesday that the prospects of a return to the Iran nuclear deal are “tenuous at best.”

China urged the US to work towards political solutions, since it was the instigator of the nuclear crisis in Iran, Wang noted.

Iran insists that the nuclear talks must lead to the removal of all American sanctions that were imposed against Tehran following Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the landmark agreement in May 2018. Tehran has also demanded credible guarantees that Washington will not abandon the deal again.