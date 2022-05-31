China says supports IAEA and Iran in resolving outstanding issues

“We have noted the latest IAEA report on the Iranian nuclear issue. China supports the IAEA in continuing to follow the principle of objectivity, neutrality and impartiality, and in strictly complying with its mandate to carry out supervision and verification of Iran’s implementation of the JCPOA,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday.

“China supports the IAEA and Iran in resolving outstanding issues of safeguards through dialogue and consultation,” he added.

“As negotiations on resuming compliance with the JCPOA come to the home stretch, relevant parties should enhance their sense of urgency, step up diplomatic efforts, reach consensus on the remaining outstanding issues as soon as possible and remove obstacles to resuming the full and effective implementation of the JCPOA,” he noted.

“Once the implementation resumes, all the problems mentioned in the report will be resolved,” the spokesperson continued.

“China hopes that all parties will make efforts to create necessary conditions and sound atmosphere to such end and refrain from taking any action that may undermine the diplomatic efforts,” he stated.

On Monday, the IAEA reiterated that it still had questions which were “not clarified” regarding previous undeclared nuclear material at three sites named as Marivan, Varamin and Turquzabad.

Tehran has denied claims of undeclared nuclear activity in its sites.