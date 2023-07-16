Sunday, July 16, 2023
China, Russia to hold joint air and sea drills in Sea of Japan

By IFP Media Wire
Chinese navy destroyer

A Chinese naval flotilla set off on Sunday to join Russian naval and air forces in the Sea of Japan in an exercise aimed at “safeguarding the security of strategic waterways”, according to China’s defence ministry.

The Chinese flotilla comprised of five warships and four shipborne helicopters, left the eastern port of Qingdao and will rendezvous with Russian forces in a “predetermined area”, the ministry said on its official WeChat account on Sunday.

On Saturday, the ministry announced Russian naval and air forces would participate in the drill taking place in the Sea of Japan.

Codenamed “Northern/Interaction-2023”, the drill marks enhanced military cooperation between China and Russia since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and is taking place as Beijing continues to rebuff US calls to resume military communication.

This would be the first time both Russian forces take part in the drill, state newspaper Global Times cited military observers as saying.

