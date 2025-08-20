Wednesday, August 20, 2025
China reiterates opposition to Snapback trigger against Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Water facility at Arak

The Chinese mission at the UN has renewed Beijing's firm opposition to the European troika's threats to trigger the “snapback” mechanism against Iran.

The move would automatically reimpose sanctions against Iran under UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

In an explanatory note circulated at the UN Security Council, China stressed that the current difficulties in implementing the 2015 Iran nuclear, JCPOA, and Resolution 2231 stem not from Iran’s actions, but from the disruption caused by the US and three European countries.

Beijing added that this cannot serve as justification for reinstating previously lifted sanctions.

China warned that attempts to invoke the snapback mechanism could lead to unpredictable and catastrophic consequences, undermining years of diplomatic achievements.

The note underlined that the JCPOA and Resolution 2231 are inseparably linked, and any unilateral effort to trigger snapback outside of the legal framework would constitute an abuse of Security Council powers and would carry no legitimacy.

The Chinese mission further defended Iran’s right as a member of the NPT to peacefully use nuclear energy.

