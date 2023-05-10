China ready for partnership efforts with Iran, others against global challenges: Envoy

In an article published by IRNA, Chang Hua highlighted President Xi Jinping’s Global Security Initiative (GSI), put forward in April 22, which calls on countries to adapt to the profoundly changing international landscape in the spirit of solidarity, and address the complex and intertwined security challenges with a win-win mindset.

In the year that followed, he said, China “has actively implemented the initiative and promoted the strategic planning of the common human security community, embodied in 20 key areas of cooperation and various platforms and mechanisms of global security cooperation proposed in the Security Initiative Concept Paper,” he said.

He said China is actively bolstering cooperation with other parties in non-traditional security areas such as anti-coronavirus and anti-terrorism fight, biology, cyber, food and climate change.

The envoy added that his country conducts mediation diplomacy and makes non-stop efforts to politically resolve conflicts, including those revolving around the Iran nuclear case, the Korean Peninsula, Syria and Palestine.

Chang referred to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to China in February.

During the visit, he said, President Raisi clarified to Xi that Iran “firmly supports” China’s security initiative and will actively participate in it.

He said the Joint Statement of the People’s Republic of China and the Islamic Republic of Iran, which was issued at the end of the visit, “provides a solid foundation for China and Iran to jointly promote the implementation of global security initiatives.”