China, Iran FMs vow to implement strategic partnership deal

The foreign ministers of Iran and China say the two countries are determined to implement their 25-year strategic cooperation agreement.

During a phone call on Friday, Iranian and Chinese foreign ministers expressed readiness to go ahead with the implementation of the deal that was signed by Tehran and Beijing back in March.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said Beijing seeks a comprehensive expansion of bilateral ties with Tehran, emphasizing the Chinese president’s serious determination to expand Sino-Iranian ties.

“We believe that no international development or obstacle can disrupt the two countries’ stable relations,” Wang said.

Top Iranian diplomat Amir Abdollahian, for his part, stressed the importance of the strategic ties between the two sides and the long-running friendship between them. Amir Abdollahian said the current Iranian administration is working diligently to implement the comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement.

The foreign ministers of Iran and China also stressed the need for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan with the participation of all factions and ethnicities.

Under the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement, the Chinese government will increase investment in Iran’s energy, transportation and other key sectors.

The agreement will also enhance military and intelligence cooperation between the two countries.