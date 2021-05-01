Chief Negotiators from Iran, Russia Hold Talks in Vienna

Head of the Iranian negotiating team in Vienna talks Seyyed Abbas Araqchi held talks with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Ulyanov in the Austrian capital.

The rather lengthy meeting was held on Saturday ahead of a plenary meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

During the discussions between the two top diplomats, both sides once again coordinated their positions and highlighted the need for Tehran and Moscow to maintain their close viewpoints.

In the meeting, the Russian side reiterated Moscow’s support for the JCPOA as well as the necessity of the US lifting its sanctions on Iran.

The JCPOA Joint Commission is to meet in a matter of hours to review the outcome of the discussions of expert groups.