Central Bank says Iran’s foreign debt shrank by 27%

In its latest report, the CBI released the economic statistics related to the Persian calendar month of Esfand (February-March 2023) which contains the latest data and economic statistics in the monetary and banking sectors, balance of payments and the capital market.

According to the report, the foreign debts of the country at the end of the previous Iranian calendar year reached $6.282 billion, showing a 27.6 percent decline compared to a year earlier.

The report also pointed to the settlement of $2.393 billion of the foreign debts of the country in this period.