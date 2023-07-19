Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Central Bank says Iran’s foreign debt shrank by 27%

By IFP Media Wire
Iran Central Bank

Iran’s foreign debts were reduced to $6.282 billion in the last Persian calendar year (ended on March 20), showing a 27.6 percent decrease compared to a year before, according to a report by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

In its latest report, the CBI released the economic statistics related to the Persian calendar month of Esfand (February-March 2023) which contains the latest data and economic statistics in the monetary and banking sectors, balance of payments and the capital market.

According to the report, the foreign debts of the country at the end of the previous Iranian calendar year reached $6.282 billion, showing a 27.6 percent decline compared to a year earlier.

The report also pointed to the settlement of $2.393 billion of the foreign debts of the country in this period.

