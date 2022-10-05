British envoy summoned to Iran’s foreign ministry over ‘meddlesome remarks’

The director general of the Western Europe Department at Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed at the meeting that the Islamic Republic of Iran rejects and strongly condemns the British Foreign Office’s interference in Iran’s internal affairs by exploiting false and provocative labels.

He added, “Unfortunately, by issuing one-sided and selective statements, the British side shows that it is essentially involved in the scenario-making by the anti-government individuals who are operating in this country against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry official said the Islamic Republic of Iran would consider available options in giving a reciprocal response to any unconventional move by the British side.

The Iranian official was referring to the reaction of the British officials to the unrest in the Iranian cities following the death of Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, in police custody.

Over the past two weeks, this is the second time the British envoy is summoned to the Iranian foreign ministry.