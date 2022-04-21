Thursday, April 21, 2022
Dozens killed in bomb blast on Shia mosque in Afghan Mazar-e-Sharif

By IFP Editorial Staff
Blast Shia mosque in Afghan Mazar-e-Sharif
A wounded Afghan man receives treatment at a hospital after he got injured in a bomb blast at a Shia Mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif on April 21, 2022.
A bomb explosion claimed by the Daesh terrorist group has killed at least 31 people in a mosque in the Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif. The bombing also wounded dozens of people.

The mosque, dubbed Sedeokaan, is the biggest mosque used by Shia Muslims in Mazar-e-Sharif in northern Afghanistan.

Reports say the bomb detonated during the mass prayer and the victims are worshippers.

The head of Abu Ali Sina Hospital in the city says many of the wounded were taken to this hospital but noted that he was not aware of the exact number of casualties. The number of deaths could rise because some of those injured are in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Consulate General in Mazar-e-Sharif in a statement strongly condemned the explosion.

It also wished divine forgiveness for the victims and patience for their families. Similar attacks targeting Shia Muslims in Afghanistan have also been either claimed by Daesh or blamed on the terrorist group that’s operating in parts of Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, another bomb attack hit a boys’ school in a Shia neighborhood of Kabul and killed a number of people, mostly students.

Iran has called on the Taliban rulers of Afghanistan to go after those behind such terror attacks and bring them to justice.

