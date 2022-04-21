Dozens killed in bomb blast on Shia mosque in Afghan Mazar-e-Sharif

The mosque, dubbed Sedeokaan, is the biggest mosque used by Shia Muslims in Mazar-e-Sharif in northern Afghanistan.

Reports say the bomb detonated during the mass prayer and the victims are worshippers.

The head of Abu Ali Sina Hospital in the city says many of the wounded were taken to this hospital but noted that he was not aware of the exact number of casualties. The number of deaths could rise because some of those injured are in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Consulate General in Mazar-e-Sharif in a statement strongly condemned the explosion.

It also wished divine forgiveness for the victims and patience for their families. Similar attacks targeting Shia Muslims in Afghanistan have also been either claimed by Daesh or blamed on the terrorist group that’s operating in parts of Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, another bomb attack hit a boys’ school in a Shia neighborhood of Kabul and killed a number of people, mostly students.

Iran has called on the Taliban rulers of Afghanistan to go after those behind such terror attacks and bring them to justice.