Body of a former IRGC military advisor in Syria honored, buried in Tehran

Prior to that, a funeral procession for Martyr Bidi, one of the martyrs of the Axis of Resistance, was held in the Afsariyeh neighborhood in southern Tehran, attended by a large crowd as well as military and governmental officials from Iran.

Bidi was killed three days ago in an attack by Zionist regime warplanes on the Dahiya area in southern Beirut, the capital of Lebanon. He was near a building targeted by the Zionists to assassinate “Fuad Ali Shukr,” a senior commander of the Lebanese Islamic Resistance Movement – Hezbollah.

Mohammad Mokhber, the former Iranian caretaker president, said to reporters at the funeral of Martyr Beidi: “People around the world are witnessing the blatant crimes of the Zionists under the guidance of America. The Zionists will soon pay for shedding his blood.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran, at the official request of the Syrian government, has deployed its military advisors in this Arab country to combat terrorist groups, including the remnants of Daesh.