Biggest-Ever Rally Held in Baghdad to Urge Expulsion of US Troops

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

Hundreds of thousands of protesters have poured into the streets of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad to express their democratic right to call for all foreign forces, especially the US troops, to leave.

The protesters were seen carrying banners and chanting slogans calling for the expulsion of US terrorist forces. Iraqis in holy city of Karbala, south of Baghdad, were also seen boarding buses heading towards the capital.

The protests, termed the “Friday of Independence”, are being held upon calls by influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr to stage “a million-strong, peaceful, unified demonstration to condemn the American presence and its violations.”

Sadr’s latest call for mobilization came on Thursday, calling on all Iraqis to join the protest that will also be joined by resistance groups like Kataib Hezbollah.

The widespread calls for the expulsion of US troops came after the US assassinated Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the Commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was Second-in-Command of the Iraq’s PMU, in Baghdad earlier this month.

On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted overwhelmingly in favour of a resolution calling for the expulsion of all US-led forces in the country two days after Washington assassinated Lt. Gen. Soleimani and al-Muhandis.

IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
   
   

Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CAPTCHA

*