Biden says not to support an Israeli attack on Iranian nuclear sites

“The answer is no,” Biden said when questioned about the prospect of Israel launching a retaliatory strike on sites related to Iran’s nuclear program.

He added the United States would discuss with the Israelis how they might respond to Iran’s missile attack.

He said all members of the Group of 7, with whom he’d conversed in a phone call earlier Wednesday, agreed that Israel should “respond proportionally”.

“Iran is way off course,” he added.

G7 leaders are considering new sanctions against Iran, according to a White House statement.

American officials are not privately trying to persuade Israel to hold back on retaliating against Iran, two senior administration officials told CNN.

Israel is likely eyeing Iran’s nuclear facilities as it determines its response to Tehran’s missile attack.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement on Tuesday that it has targeted “the heart of the occupied territories” in response to the martyrdom of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC general Abbas Nilforoushan at the hands of the Zionist regime.

The statement said the retaliatory attack has been launched after a period of self-restraint following the violation of Iran’s sovereignty.

The IRGC added it has fired tens of ballistic missiles at vital military and security Israeli targets.

It noted that 90 percent of the Iranian missiles fired at Israel have successfully hit the targets, including the “strategic centers” in the occupied territories.

Iranian officials have warned that Tehran would serve potential further aggression by the Israeli regime against the country with a harsher response.