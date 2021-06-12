Biden Admin Still Pursuing ‘Maximum Pressure’ Policy against Iran: Envoy

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations says the current US administration is claiming, just in word, that it has shifted its policy vis-à-vis the 2015 nuclear deal, but, in deed, Washington keeps pursuing its “maximum pressure” policy against Iran.

Majid Takht Ravanchi added the United States’ “real political will” to return to the JCPOA becomes clear after Iran verifies that the sanctions have actually been lifted.

“The UN Security Nations Security Council maintained a deadly silence in the early days of 2020 when the United States killed anti-terrorist regional heroes, namely general Soleimani, in a terrorist move upon direct orders by the US president, and several days later when the US president threatened to attack 52 locations, including Iran’s key cultural centres,” said Takht Ravanchi in a speech at the UN General Assembly.

“Of course, in the same year, when the US presented a draft resolution on the imposition of an arms embargo on Iran, 13 UN Security Council members resoundingly rejected it,” he said.

“Afterwards, when the US tried to activate the ‘trigger mechanism’ against Iran, the very same 13 members rejected this US effort and announced the US, by withdrawing from the JCPOA, had lost all right to use the trigger mechanism, and that Washington’s claim in that regard was illegitimate and lacked any legal, political or practical effect,” he added.

He underlined US sanctions have even prevented Iran from using its own financial resources abroad to import medicines.