Biden Admin Keeping Pressure on Iran despite Admitting to Its Failure: Zarif

Iran’s foreign minister says the new US administration has kept its predecessor’s “maximum pressure” policy against Iran despite its own admission that the policy has failed.

“The US hasn’t returned [to the JCPOA] and has kept its ‘maximum pressure’ policy in place despite its own admission that this policy has failed,” Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday.

“So, the Europeans should know that pressuring Iran won’t work, and that worthless comments are of no use, either,” he added.

Zarif said the West has failed to keep its side of the bargain under the 2015 nuclear deal, so far.

“The Europeans know that we gave them one year to take remedial action, but they didn’t. … As soon as we see the US and Europe make a move to fulfill their commitments, we will immediately react and begin to make good on our obligations,” he noted.

Zarif said Iran scaled down its commitments under the nuclear deal after the Europeans failed to live up to their obligations.

“We have announced that the measures adopted by the Islamic Republic of Iran in implementing Article 36 of the JCPOA have been remedial measures,” he explained.