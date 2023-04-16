Sunday, April 16, 2023
Beijing’s envoy: Iran oil sales to China on track despite sanctions

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Oil Tanker

The Chinese ambassador to Tehran says the sales of Iranian oil to China is on track “without any problem,” despite the harsh US sanctions in place against the Islamic Republic’s energy sector.

Speaking to reporters, Chang Hua said China is not like those countries that freeze Iranian assets in line with America’s pressure policy against Tehran.

“We are not under the domination of other countries,” said the Chinese diplomat.

He said Iran and China should make efforts to remove the existing obstacles in the way of their financial transactions.

The main obstacle, he added, are the “unjust sanctions” imposed on both countries.

Iran and China have been expanding their trade ties in recent years despite all the sanctions.

China is Iran’s largest oil buyer.

The two countries have signed a 25-year strategic partnership deal, under which they agreed to significantly boost ties in a variety of areas besides economy.

