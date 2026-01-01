Basij member killed during unrest in western Iran as protests continue for fourth day

In an official notice on Wednesday, the IRGC said Amir Hessam Khodayari Fard, a Basij member involved in maintaining public order, was martyred while carrying out security duties in Kouhdasht.

The statement added that 13 other Basij personnel were wounded during the same incidents. No further details were provided about the circumstances of the clashes.

The announcement came as protests and strikes entered a fourth consecutive day in several Iranian cities on Wednesday. Based on videos and reports shared on social media, demonstrations continued overnight in parts of Tehran and a number of other cities across the country.

Reports indicate that protests initially began in Tehran’s main bazaar over worsening economic conditions and currency instability, before spreading to other social groups, including students, and evolving into broader demonstrations with political demands.

Security forces maintained a heavy presence in many large cities. Iranian authorities have said they are monitoring the situation closely and will make economic reforms to remedy the situation.