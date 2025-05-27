IFP ExclusiveAsia

Azerbaijan proposes strategic upgrade in ties with Iran

By IFP Media Wire

The assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan says Baku is exploring new avenues with Tehran to further enhance bilateral cooperation, proposing a strategic upgrade in relations.

Speaking about the future of Iran-Azerbaijan ties, Hikmet Hajiyev emphasized that these relations are grounded in shared history, culture, and traditions.

“As our presidents have stated, the peoples of Iran and Azerbaijan are like relatives. We believe we are on the right path in developing our bilateral ties,” he said.

Hajiyev underscored that maintaining strong relations with neighboring countries remains a top priority for Azerbaijan.

“Over the past 30 years, Azerbaijan has pursued partnerships based on mutual respect and cooperation, creating win-win conditions for all parties involved,” he added.

Referencing the recent visit of Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian to Baku, Hajiyev revealed that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev proposed elevating Tehran-Baku relations to a new level of strategic partnership.

He noted Azerbaijan’s successful alliances with Turkey and Russia, as well as a strategic partnership with Georgia, as examples of its broader regional engagement.

Hajiyev expressed optimism about deepening ties with Iran under this evolving framework.

