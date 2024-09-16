Ayatollah Khamenei stresses Muslim unity as key to foil ill-wishers’ plots

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks during a meeting with Iranian Sunni scholars on Monday, marking the beginning of the Islamic Unity Week which coincides with the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The Leader referred to attempts by ill-wishers to fuel religious discord in the Muslim world, especially in Iran.

The ill-wishers, he added, are using intellectual, propagandistic and economic means to separate the Shias and the Sunnis in Iran and elsewhere in the Islamic region and make them vilify each other.

Ayatollah Khamenei said relying on unity is the way to deal with the conspiracies, noting, “The issue of unity is not a tactic but a Qur’anic principle.”

“The issue of the Islamic Ummah’s identity is a fundamental issue beyond nationality, and geographical boundaries do not change the truth and identity of the Islamic Ummah”.

Pointing to the hostile efforts that are meant to make Muslims indifferent about their Islamic identity, he stated, “It is against Islamic teachings that a Muslim is indifferent to the suffering of another Muslim in Gaza or other parts of the world.”

The leader further expressed regret at some measures which are intentionally or unintentionally seeking to destroy the unity among the Shias and Sunnis.