Ayatollah Khamenei underlined the need for Israel, which he called a cancerous tumor, to be eradicated by the Palestinian people and resistance.

The Leader noted that the usurping regime is a goner.

Ayatollah Khamenei added that today, the Palestinian youth and uprising is more energetic than ever before.

Palestinian resistance group Hams launched an operation inside Israel on Saturday, killing dozens and taking hostages inside Israel.