Ayatollah Khamenei said Iran’s armed forces will act with strength and decisiveness and will ultimately cripple the vile Zionist regime.

The leader underlined that the Zionist regime’s crimes will not go unpunished. “The Zionist regime will not emerge unscathed from this crime,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

“The Iranian nation can rest assured that no effort will be spared in this regard”, he added.