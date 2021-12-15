Australian ambassador visits Hazrat Masoumeh’s shrine in Qom, Iran

Australian ambassador to Tehran Lyndall Sachs has visited the shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh in Iran’s holy city of Qom.

Ms. Sachs was accompanied by her deputy in the shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh, who was the sister of Imam Reza, the 8th Shia Imam.

The two diplomats were introduced by national experts of the shrine to different parts of the holy site and also the personality of Hazrat Masoumeh. Authorities at the shrine also gave an English copy of the Holy Quran to Ms. Sachs.

The Australian ambassador said it was the first time she was given a copy of the Quran and expressed pleasure at receiving the gift at such a holy site.