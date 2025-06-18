Attacking Iran’s nuclear facilities could have long-term impacts: WHO

Media WireInt'l Relations

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of a devastating toll on civilians and potential health risks associated with Israel’s attacks on Iran's nuclear sites.

“The escalation of violence between Israel and Iran is extremely concerning – and is costing the lives of civilians, including children,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a post on X.

“Targeting of nuclear sites … may have immediate and long-term impacts on the environment and health of people in Iran and across the region,” he added.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has also announced it has conducted more satellite imagery analysis of Israel’s recent attacks on Iranian nuclear sites.

Based on its research, the watchdog said it has further evidence indicating “direct impacts” on the “underground enrichment halls” in the Natanz facility.

However, the IAEA added its analysis did not show any such change at two of Iran’s other major nuclear facilities targeted by Israel – Isfahan and Fordow.

