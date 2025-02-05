Atomic chief: Iran has no nuclear weapons program

Speaking to Iran’s SNNTV, Mohammad Eslami said, “Trump’s statement that Iran should not have nuclear weapons is clear. Iran has never had, does not have, and will not have a nuclear weapons program. Our approach is clear.”

Eslami emphasized that Iran’s nuclear program is purely peaceful and operates within the framework of safeguard regulations and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

“Iran’s peaceful nuclear program is being conducted within the framework of safeguard regulations and the NPT,” he noted.

The statement comes in response to Trump’s demand on Tuesday that Iran should not possess nuclear weapons.