Atomic chief: Iran has no nuclear weapons program

By IFP Editorial Staff

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), in response to US President Donald Trump's recent remarks on Iran’s nuclear activities, has reiterating that Iran has no plans to develop nuclear weapons.

Speaking to Iran’s SNNTV, Mohammad Eslami said, “Trump’s statement that Iran should not have nuclear weapons is clear. Iran has never had, does not have, and will not have a nuclear weapons program. Our approach is clear.”

Eslami emphasized that Iran’s nuclear program is purely peaceful and operates within the framework of safeguard regulations and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

“Iran’s peaceful nuclear program is being conducted within the framework of safeguard regulations and the NPT,” he noted.

The statement comes in response to Trump’s demand on Tuesday that Iran should not possess nuclear weapons.

