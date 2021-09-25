Armenian calls for Tehran-Yerevan cooperation in oil and gas

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan have held talks on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York.

The Armenian foreign minister congratulated Amirabdollahian on his appointment as Iran’s top diplomat. He also described Iran-Armenia talks as “good and expanding”.

Mirzoyan underlined the need for holding an Iran-Armenia joint commission as soon as possible. He also called for the two countries to start their cooperation in the oil and energy sector.

Amirabdollahian also underscored the transit capacity between Iran and Armenia and described cooperation in the energy sector as an important component in economic relations. The Iranian foreign minister said the Islamic Republic is ready to host Armenia’s energy minister for a review of the related possibilities of the two countries.