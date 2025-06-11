Armed offender executed in Iran following multiple convictions

Authorities carried out the death sentence after he was found guilty of using military-grade weapons to endanger lives, instill public fear, and disrupt national security.

According to official sources, Kourkouri, also known by the alias “Mojahed,” had a long criminal history involving armed assault, public disorder, illegal possession of firearms, drug and alcohol trafficking, and property destruction.

He was also identified as a key figure in past unrest in the southern Iranian city of Izeh, where several civilians were reportedly killed or injured.

The Revolutionary Court in Ahvaz had sentenced him to death on three counts. The Supreme Court upheld the verdict after legal procedures were completed.

Judicial authorities stated the execution was in response to public demand for firm action against individuals endangering safety and order in Khuzestan Province.