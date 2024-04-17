Anti-Israel military operation exhibits new power balance in region: Foreign minister

Amirabdollahian praised Iran’s defense capabilities and deterrence power in its recent retaliatory operation against the illegal entity.

In a multi-pronged attack, dubbed Operation True Promise, Iran launched late on Saturday hundreds of drones and missiles at the occupied territories in response to the regime’s aggression on the Iranian diplomatic facilities in the Syrian capital of Damascus on April 1.

The Israeli airstrikes on Iran’s embassy compound in Damascus had killed two generals of the Quds Force of IRGC, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and General Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi, as well as five of their accompanying officers.

Amirabdollahian expressed the Foreign Ministry’s gratitude for the “precise and effective planning, designing and implementing” of the victorious Operation True Promise, which came in response to the “evil actions of the Zionist regime in the region,” and the martyrdom of a group of IRGC commanders in the consulate building of the country’s embassy in Damascus.

“Undoubtedly, this valuable and complex military action, which was carried out based on the [universally] acknowledged principle of legitimate defense and in accordance with generally recognized international laws and regulations, redefined the balance of power in the West Asian region and once again demonstrated the deterrence power of the country’s Armed Forces to the sworn enemies of Islam and Iran,” the top Iranian diplomat added.

Stressing that the retaliatory operation created more capacities for the Iranian diplomatic apparatus in the field of international and regional relations, Amirabdollahian stated the reprisal led to an increase in the sense of patriotism among Iranians and expedited the Zionist regime’s collapse.

Iran has warned Israel against taking any retaliatory actions and urged the United States to try not to involve itself in the conflict, signaling that it viewed the matter as “concluded”.