Analysts raise concerns over “repeat of Syrian events in Iran”

Political analysts Mohammad Mohajeri and Fayyaz Zahed, wrote a joint analysis in Etemad newspaper, expressing deep concerns over what they deemed the repeat of the Syrian-style turmoil in Iran.

They suggested that Turkey’s exclusion from agreements involving Arab countries, Iran, Russia, and the West could provoke destabilizing actions, explaining Ankara, feeling sidelined, might disrupt regional stability.

Regarding Syria, the analysis suggested two possible deals: a limited one, where President Bashar al-Assad’s government falls and a pro-Russian general takes over, weakening Syria and curtailing Iran’s influence; and a larger deal, where Syria exits Russian control entirely, heightening security around the Israeli-occupied territories and encircling Iran with extremist groups.

The analysts also highlighted the possibility of a new Middle East map, with increased pressure on Palestinian movements and growing intra-Muslim tensions, which could strategically benefit Israel.

Furthermore, they noted that some Western governments and Israel might intensify their aggressive policies against Iran, viewing it as the main source of regional resistance.

They warned that internal tensions and discord in Iran, exacerbated by controversial policies and economic struggles, could present opportunities for its adversaries and would only serve to weaken the country’s unity and resilience against external threats.