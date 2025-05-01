Analyst: Trump must rescind Carter’s executive order to enable US-Iran economic ties

Abolfath, in an interview with Iranian news outlet Farda, argued that any potential nuclear agreement with the US would ultimately resemble the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), despite possible changes in name or secondary terms.

“The core would remain the same – restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief,” he said.

The analyst identified Executive Order 12170, issued by Carter in 1979, which banned all US economic transactions with Iran, as the fundamental legal barrier to normalized trade.

“If Trump truly wants economic engagement, he must first rescind Carter’s order with a simple signature,” Abolfath said, noting this would then require Congressional approval to lift primary sanctions.

On the current negotiations between Tehran and Washington, Abolfath acknowledged progress but pointed to persistent disagreements over uranium enrichment levels and sanctions removal.

He dismissed external demands for Iran to import enriched uranium as unrealistic, suggesting such proposals merely repackage JCPOA-style restrictions.

Regarding regional dynamics, the analyst downplayed Israel’s ability to block a potential deal if the US determines an agreement serves its interests.

“While Israel may attempt obstruction, it ultimately cannot override American decision-making,” he concluded.