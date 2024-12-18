Analyst: NPT withdrawal would turn Iran into North Korea

Talking to Etemadonline news outlet, Makki highlighted the possible trajectory of Trump’s second administration, predicting a continuation of the “carrot and stick” policy: offering negotiations while keeping the military option as leverage.

He urged Iran to take regional threats seriously, particularly Israel’s growing confidence following advances in Syria and pressures on Gaza and Lebanon.

Discussing the internal and regional changes since 2015, Makki emphasized the importance of restoring economic stability and achieving national unity to counter external pressures.

He argued that diplomacy remains the best option to shield Iran from war, suggesting that while negotiations might not yield immediate results, they would help mitigate long-term risks.

On U.S. pressure, Makki acknowledged Washington’s intent to extract maximum concessions from Iran, fueled by Tehran’s need to lift sanctions.

The analyst also dismissed a full-scale military option, citing its immense costs and risks for all parties involved. However, he urged Iran not to disregard the threat entirely, given evolving geopolitical realities.