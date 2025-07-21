Analyst says Israel unlikely to strike Iran again, citing failed strategy in Syria

In an interview with Shargh Daily, he described the 12-day military aggression in June as a targeted operation aimed at undermining Iran’s nuclear and military capabilities, rather than a full-scale war.

Zibakalam emphasized that Israel’s airstrikes, missile attacks, and drone operations focused on specific objectives inside Iran, resulting in the loss of several commanders and nuclear scientists.

Iran responded with missile strikes on the Israeli-occupied territory and targeted a US base in Qatar following attacks on nuclear sites in Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan.

He also argued that Israel’s subsequent military actions in Syria failed to yield strategic gains and may have backfired, triggering regional backlash and highlighting the limits of force as a tool of influence.

Zibakalam suggested that armed Syrian factions could eventually pose a threat to Israel itself.

In light of heavy costs and growing international condemnation, particularly over the Gaza conflict, Zibakalam concluded that both Iran and Israel currently lack interest in reigniting hostilities.